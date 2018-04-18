Molefe given until Friday to commit to paying back R11m of unlawful pension
In a letter to Brian Molefe’s attorneys, Solidarity’s legal team says it wants to be practical and afford him enough time to pay back the money.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity has given former chief executive Brian Molefe until 11am on Friday to commit in writing to paying back R11 million of his unlawful pension deal.
The letter follows the ruling in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday which dismissed Molefe’s application for leave to appeal.
In December, the court found that the former power utility boss’s R30 million pension settlement was unlawful.
In a letter to Molefe’s attorneys, Solidarity’s legal team says it wants to be practical and afford him enough time to pay back the money.
However, it says it’s crucial that Molefe understands the urgency of the matter and that he should show his co-operation in writing by 11am on Friday.
Solidarity warns that if he does not commit to the undertaking, formal legal proceedings will be initiated.
Shortly after Tuesday’s ruling, Molefe’s attorney said he was still seeking instructions from his client.
The former chief executive may still petition the Supreme Court of Appeal directly.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
EFF tightens security following reports of plot to kill Julius Malema
-
Presidency drops bid to appeal Zuma's personal costs order
-
Govt 'strongly' objects to travel advisory issued by Australia
-
Senior ANC members meet in NW amid calls for Mahumapelo's resignation
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 April 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.