Mark Lamberti resigns as Imperial Holdings CEO

A High Court ruled against Lamberti in a race and gender discrimination case.

JOHANNESBURG - Imperial Holdings CEO Mark Lamberti has resigned just days after stepping down from the boards of Eskom and Business Leadership South Africa.

He referred to an ex-employee as a "female employment-equity" in front of fellow managers.

While Lamberti apologised unreservedly for the remarks, the court found that he impaired the dignity of the woman.

Imperial says it is with regret that it accepts Lamberti's resignation with effect from the end of this month.