‘Mandatory lifestyle audits for Eskom employees part of rooting out corruption’
Eskom told Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee that it's investigating over 200 cases of misconduct by officials.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says mandatory lifestyle audits for employees form part of its plans to root out corruption.
Members of the board, as well as some of the top executive, outlined the utility's annual performance and turnaround plan on Wednesday.
The utility's Khulu Phasiwe says lifestyle audits are also important.
“For Eskom to move away from all these allegations, one of the things that can and should be done is to do the investigations and understand where we are. One of the starting points is to do lifestyle audits, especially starting at the executive level.”
