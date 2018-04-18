Man convicted for possession of child porn to be sentenced next week

Tyrone James was convicted a week ago. He was arrested during a routine roadblock two years ago. James was stopped at a roadblock on the N2 highway in the Wilderness in 2016.

He was caught in possession of tik and dagga.

But when he was allowed to call a relative from his cellphone, police officers noticed child pornography on his phone.

The device was seized and more child abuse content was discovered.

That same day, police raided his home and seized a computer containing more child porn.

The man has since pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on 22 May.

This follows the 15-year prison sentence handed down to Plettenberg Bay computer engineer William Beale in November for the possession of child porn.