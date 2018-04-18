Man convicted for possession of child porn to be sentenced next week
Tyrone James was convicted a week ago. He was arrested during a routine roadblock two years ago. James was stopped at a roadblock on the N2 highway in the Wilderness in 2016.
CAPE TOWN - A 37-year-old man, who by chance was caught with child pornography, will be sentenced in George next month.
Tyrone James was convicted a week ago.
He was arrested during a routine roadblock two years ago.
James was stopped at a roadblock on the N2 highway in the Wilderness in 2016.
He was caught in possession of tik and dagga.
But when he was allowed to call a relative from his cellphone, police officers noticed child pornography on his phone.
The device was seized and more child abuse content was discovered.
That same day, police raided his home and seized a computer containing more child porn.
The man has since pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on 22 May.
This follows the 15-year prison sentence handed down to Plettenberg Bay computer engineer William Beale in November for the possession of child porn.
Popular in Local
-
Govt 'strongly' objects to travel advisory issued by Australia
-
EFF tightens security following reports of plot to kill Julius Malema
-
Mahumapelo claims Ramaphosa supporters want to purge Dlamini Zuma backers
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 April 2018
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
ANC veteran expresses ‘disgust’ following spats over Madikizela-Mandela
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.