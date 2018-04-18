Popular Topics
Mahumapelo claims Ramaphosa supporters want to purge Dlamini Zuma backers

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo claims that some ANC members are threatening the unity and stability of the organisation.

FILE: North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo at the ANC's 54th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 19 December 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo at the ANC’s 54th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 19 December 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Embattled North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has claimed there are supporters of President Cyril Ramaphosa who want to purge those who supported Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma during the bruising African National Congress (ANC) elective conference in December.

Mahumapelo addressed ANC members on Tuesday as he faces a motion of no confidence in him brought on by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the province.

The premier’s name has been mired in controversy, with the latest allegations that state arms firm Denel awarded his son a R1 million bursary at a prestigious school without following proper procedure. Denel denies this.

Claims of corruption have also been levelled against Mahumapelo, with the Hawks raiding his offices earlier this year.

Mahumapelo claims that some ANC members are threatening the unity and stability of the organisation.

“They want everybody who supported Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to be removed. Now, we’re not going to beat unity.”

Without mentioning names, the North West premier says that these people must be exposed.

“There will not be stability in the ANC if these people are not going to listen to our president, that’s why comrades, we must expose them.”

Meanwhile, a meeting is due to be held on Wednesday between some members of the ANC in the provincial legislature and the party’s national working committee to discuss the latest developments.

The ANC fears that some members may vote with the Economic Freedom Fighters in the motion of no confidence , thus ensuring Mahumapelo’s exit.

