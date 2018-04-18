Magashule calls for calm as protests against Mahumapelo continue

Ace Magashule is chairing a meeting in Hartbeespoort aimed at addressing rifts in the provincial party structures amid fears some members in the legislature may vote with opposition parties.

HARTBEESPOORT - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule has called for calm in Mahikeng as residents barricade roads and torch property in a protest calling for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.

Magashule is chairing a meeting in Hartbeespoort on Wednesday aimed at addressing rifts in the provincial party structures amid fears some members of the legislature may vote with opposition parties in a motion to oust the premier.

Magashule has called for patience, assuring North West residents the ANC will resolve frictions in the provincial leadership.

Schooling has been disrupted on Wednesday while health facilities have been without medical supplies for over a month due to an ongoing strike by workers

Magashule says residents should not resort to violence.

“The ANC will resolve its issues and we are calling upon all our structures in society at large not to do anything which destroys property.”

Magashule was there with Jessie Duarte, Bathabile Dlamini, Senzo Mchunu and other members of the national working committee.

They're meeting the troubled provisional executive committee behind closed doors.

'NW ANC HAS NEVER CALLED FOR MAHUMAPELO TO STEP DOWN'

Deputy chairperson of the ANC in the North West Sello Lehari says the party has never called for the premier to step down.

Amid allegations some in the North West ANC are plotting against Mahumapelo, Lehari says they stand by their leader.

“We’ve never taken any decision as the ANC to say that set aside the premier.”

Magashule says they'll ensure members toe the line.

“And ensure that our structures and leaders across the board behave in a particular way ... in a proper way ... in an organisational way.”

On Tuesday Mahumapelo told supporters some members are threatening unity and stability in the party.