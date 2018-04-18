Magashule calls for calm as protests against Mahumapelo continue
Ace Magashule is chairing a meeting in Hartbeespoort aimed at addressing rifts in the provincial party structures amid fears some members in the legislature may vote with opposition parties.
HARTBEESPOORT - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule has called for calm in Mahikeng as residents barricade roads and torch property in a protest calling for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.
Magashule is chairing a meeting in Hartbeespoort on Wednesday aimed at addressing rifts in the provincial party structures amid fears some members of the legislature may vote with opposition parties in a motion to oust the premier.
Magashule has called for patience, assuring North West residents the ANC will resolve frictions in the provincial leadership.
Schooling has been disrupted on Wednesday while health facilities have been without medical supplies for over a month due to an ongoing strike by workers
Magashule says residents should not resort to violence.
“The ANC will resolve its issues and we are calling upon all our structures in society at large not to do anything which destroys property.”
Magashule was there with Jessie Duarte, Bathabile Dlamini, Senzo Mchunu and other members of the national working committee.
They're meeting the troubled provisional executive committee behind closed doors.
'NW ANC HAS NEVER CALLED FOR MAHUMAPELO TO STEP DOWN'
Deputy chairperson of the ANC in the North West Sello Lehari says the party has never called for the premier to step down.
Amid allegations some in the North West ANC are plotting against Mahumapelo, Lehari says they stand by their leader.
“We’ve never taken any decision as the ANC to say that set aside the premier.”
Magashule says they'll ensure members toe the line.
“And ensure that our structures and leaders across the board behave in a particular way ... in a proper way ... in an organisational way.”
On Tuesday Mahumapelo told supporters some members are threatening unity and stability in the party.
Popular in Politics
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
EFF tightens security following reports of plot to kill Julius Malema
-
ANC veteran expresses ‘disgust’ following spats over Madikizela-Mandela
-
Presidency drops bid to appeal Zuma's personal costs order
-
De Lille: DA's move shows how it ignores own processes
-
Senior ANC members meet in NW amid calls for Mahumapelo's resignation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.