M1 north highway closed off after deadly shooting
It’s understood a man was shot several times there earlier on Wednesday evening.
JOHANNESBURG - The M1 Highway has been closed to traffic in the northerly direction after a shooting near the Glenhove offramp.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minnaar says the victim died at the scene.
“And motorists are now being diverted off at Glenhove offramp. Motorists can exit on 11th Avenue or Oxford Road offramps and take Oxford Road to Corlett Drive to join the M1 as officers have now blocked off the crime scene.”
#M1Shooting JMPD says traffic is heavily affected as a result of the shooting. TTM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2018
#M1Shooting Johannesburg Metro Police say a man has died after he was gunned down in his car on the M1 Northbound near the Glenhove offramp. TTM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2018
