[LISTEN] The state of VBS Mutual Bank

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
Go

[LISTEN] The state of VBS Mutual Bank

| The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield speaks to VBS Mutual Bank curator Anoosh Rooplal about the state of the bank after it withdrew the bank's March 2017 audited financial statements.

JOHANNESBURG - VBS Mutual Bank’s curator Anoosh Rooplal has withdrawn the bank's audited financial statements for the year to the end of March 2017.

Rooplal said the statements were unreliable due to several anomalies and material misstatements.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews VBS Mutual Bank curator Anoosh Rooplal about the state of the bank.

“We have found instances of poor governance and mismanagement at the bank,” Rooplal says.

Rooplal says he is glad the SA Reserve Bank heeded his call for an investigation of the bank.

For more information listen to the audio above.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA