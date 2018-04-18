Popular Topics
Go

[LISTEN] The future of mining, South Africa’s lifeblood

| The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan-Adriaan du Plessis of Deloitte.

CAPE TOWN – Mining bosses will have to do things differently and use new technology where appropriate to make mines more sustainable.

That’s according to Jan-Adriaan du Plessis, associate director of strategy and operations at Deloitte.

The production of gold, diamonds and some other resources is well down from their peaks, and still falling.

“Mining companies have through years of belt tightening. Many will argue that they’re at the bottom of the commodity cycle. Most of the easily attainable savings are gone. It’s now about leveraging new technology and working to deliver the next wave of improvements.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

