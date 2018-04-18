[LISTEN] Sassa card pilot project launched in WC with Post Office

CapeTalk | Cape Talk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Dianne Dunkerley, executive manager for grants administration at Sassa, about the new payment system for grant beneficiaries.

CAPE TOWN - A pilot project to roll-out new Sassa cards at selected Post Offices in the Western Cape has been launched this week.

It's part of a partnership between Sassa and South African Post Office, where recipients will be able to apply for the new cards.

Beneficiaries can start making applications for new cards at Sassa offices nationwide by the end of April.

Amid concern about the expiry dates of Sassa cards, Dianne Dunkerley of Sassa says grant beneficiaries will still be able to use their existing cards until December this year.

