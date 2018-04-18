[LISTEN] Sassa card pilot project launched in WC with Post Office

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
Go

[LISTEN] Sassa card pilot project launched in WC with Post Office

| Cape Talk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Dianne Dunkerley, executive manager for grants administration at Sassa, about the new payment system for grant beneficiaries.

CAPE TOWN - A pilot project to roll-out new Sassa cards at selected Post Offices in the Western Cape has been launched this week.

It's part of a partnership between Sassa and South African Post Office, where recipients will be able to apply for the new cards.

Beneficiaries can start making applications for new cards at Sassa offices nationwide by the end of April.

Amid concern about the expiry dates of Sassa cards, Dianne Dunkerley of Sassa says grant beneficiaries will still be able to use their existing cards until December this year.

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA