[LISTEN] 'Lifestyle audits for police officials can lessen corruption'

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police, Francois Beukman, says it’s critical that police management is above board.

Beukman says the committee will this week have budget hearings, focusing on lifestyle audits for senior SAPS members and the allocation of resources to crime hotspots, among other things.

He says a lifestyle audit can reduce corruption.

“There need to be a wider net which ensures there’s a lifestyle audit taking place of top management and other sensitive areas within the police management, to ensure those officers are not corrupt.”

