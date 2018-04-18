[LISTEN] Carolus laments spats around Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy

Radio 702 | Cheryl Carolus says subtle forms of patriarchy are also playing out after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s death. She says men are fighting for their claim of Madikizela-Mandela.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC veteran and former deputy secretary-general Cheryl Carolus says she is sad about the unseemly spats around the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Carolus says subtle forms of patriarchy are also playing out after Madikizela-Mandela’s death. She says men are fighting for their claim of Madikizela-Mandela.

Carolus says the conflict that has emerged after the struggle stalwart’s death has her questioning who stands to benefit when the country’s leaders are at each other’s throats.

