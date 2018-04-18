[LISTEN] Can the SABC be restored to its former glory?
Radio 702 | Eusebius McKaiser sat down with the SABC COO Chris Maroleng for a hard-hitting conversation about the state of the public broadcaster.
Radio 702 and Cape Talk's Eusebius McKaiser sat down with the COO of the SABC Chris Maroleng for what turned out to be a hard-hitting conversation about the state of the public broadcaster.
"My position is very interesting in that we are beginning to unpack what the business is through an analysis of what we describe as the operating model. It effectively talks about our processes, our systems... and the value chain between customers and our suppliers, Maroleng says about the task of transforming the SABC.
"After having assessed that operating model, we can then say we have an SABC fit... in terms of executing the crucial mandate... We want a broadcaster that serves the interests of the public... It means that we try remove as much bias in terms of political affiliation, commercial affiliation..."
McKaiser also tackles some controversial issues, including AM Live presenter Sakina Kamwendo's move from the breakfast slot to a midday show and the abrupt end to her last show.
"The platform was informed," was Maroleng's reply on whether Kamwendo was informed that her show would be interrupted.
Listen to the audio above for more.
