Kwesta makes history as SA hip-hop's best selling artist

The Recording Industry of South Africa has announced the album is now seven times platinum - making it a first for the local hip-hop industry.

Kwesta. Picture: Supplied.
Kwesta. Picture: Supplied.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Award-winning South African hip-hop artist Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi, popularly known as ‘Kwesta’ has made history by becoming South African hip-hop’s all-time best-selling artist for his third album DaKAR II.

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA) has announced the album is now seven times platinum - making it a
first for the local hip-hop industry.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa took to Twitter to congratulate the artist on making history.

Speaking about the process of making this album, the Spirit hitmaker who hails from Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, tells Eyewitness News that people recognise effort, therefore he wanted to produce something that will be worthwhile for his fans, thus creating authentically South African music that people would connect with.

Kwesta says DaKAR II was not a solo effort, it came to be because of the input of other artists and creatives.

The rapper thanks his supporters for helping him achieve this milestone by purchasing his music.

