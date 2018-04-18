Kwesta makes history as SA hip-hop's best selling artist
The Recording Industry of South Africa has announced the album is now seven times platinum - making it a first for the local hip-hop industry.
JOHANNESBURG - Award-winning South African hip-hop artist Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi, popularly known as ‘Kwesta’ has made history by becoming South African hip-hop’s all-time best-selling artist for his third album DaKAR II.
The Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA) has announced the album is now seven times platinum - making it a
first for the local hip-hop industry.
Want to say thank you to each & every one of my SEVEN HUNDRED THOUSAND FOLLOWERS @Twitter old & new!— #Spirit!✊🏾 K1🐐 (@KwestaDaKAR) April 15, 2018
I take it as a SIGN that this milestone coincides with RiSA declaring DaKAR II is now SEVEN TIMES PLATINUM, making it SA HIP HOP’s all-time best selling album.✊🏾
So do we...🤔
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa took to Twitter to congratulate the artist on making history.
It is with a great sense of pride that we congratulate @KwestaDaKAR on making South African Hip Hop history with his album DaKar II, which is now 7 x platinum selling in excess of 210,000 copies. This is a great milestone. pic.twitter.com/emcrk2fQWr— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) April 18, 2018
Speaking about the process of making this album, the Spirit hitmaker who hails from Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, tells Eyewitness News that people recognise effort, therefore he wanted to produce something that will be worthwhile for his fans, thus creating authentically South African music that people would connect with.
Kwesta says DaKAR II was not a solo effort, it came to be because of the input of other artists and creatives.
The rapper thanks his supporters for helping him achieve this milestone by purchasing his music.
