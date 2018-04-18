Popular Topics
Killing of Diante Yarber (26) in US called brutal case of excessive police force

Diante Yarber was believed to have been waiting for friends he’d dropped off at the shop when police who’d been called in shot him.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
one hour ago

NEW YORK - In the US, the killing of an unarmed 26-year-old black man in the parking lot of a Walmart in California is being called a brutal case of excessive police force.

Diante Yarber was believed to have been waiting for friends he’d dropped off at the shop when police who’d been called in shot him using two dozen bullets.

Yarber’s family and friends say the young father of three posed no threat and should not have been treated as a suspect at the time of his death, which took place over a week ago in Barstow, two hours east of Los Angeles.

Police have alleged Yarber was wanted for questioning in a stolen vehicle case but the family’s attorney says the car belonged to Yarber’s cousin and the attorney plans to file a complaint for excessive policing on behalf of Yarber’s family.

The shooting happened weeks after police in northern California killed Stephon Clark; an unarmed father who was standing in his family’s backyard.

Both shootings shine a harsh light on the way police continue to use aggressive lethal force in black communities.

