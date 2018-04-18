Killing of Diante Yarber (26) in US called brutal case of excessive police force
Diante Yarber was believed to have been waiting for friends he’d dropped off at the shop when police who’d been called in shot him.
NEW YORK - In the US, the killing of an unarmed 26-year-old black man in the parking lot of a Walmart in California is being called a brutal case of excessive police force.
Diante Yarber was believed to have been waiting for friends he’d dropped off at the shop when police who’d been called in shot him using two dozen bullets.
Yarber’s family and friends say the young father of three posed no threat and should not have been treated as a suspect at the time of his death, which took place over a week ago in Barstow, two hours east of Los Angeles.
Police have alleged Yarber was wanted for questioning in a stolen vehicle case but the family’s attorney says the car belonged to Yarber’s cousin and the attorney plans to file a complaint for excessive policing on behalf of Yarber’s family.
The shooting happened weeks after police in northern California killed Stephon Clark; an unarmed father who was standing in his family’s backyard.
Both shootings shine a harsh light on the way police continue to use aggressive lethal force in black communities.
Officers in Barstow, California, killed 26-year-old Diante “Butchie” Yarber. #DianteYarber was driving his cousin and friends to a local Walmart on the morning of April 5th.— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) April 17, 2018
Click link for full story https://t.co/DBQ2ERca96 pic.twitter.com/Q139LiAv0H
