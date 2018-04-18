Kelly Clarkson to host 2018 Billboard Music Awards
Clarkson is hosting the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
LOS ANGELES – Kelly Clarkson will host the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, which takes place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on 20 May.
The My Life Would Suck Without You hitmaker is set to host the award ceremony, which takes place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on 20 May.
She shared in a statement: "To prepare for hosting the Billboard Music Awards, I already have 20 costume changes planned.
"I will be flying in like my girl P!nk, and calling Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman for jokes. Well, or I'm just gonna show up and celebrate my favourite artists and get to know a few more. Yeah, maybe I'll go with that plan."
It was announced earlier that Ed Sheeran leads the first wave of nominations for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, with four nods so far for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Song for Shape of You and Top Selling Album for Divide. Taylor Swift follows with four nominations for Top Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Selling Album for Reputation.
Bebe Rexha and Khalid unveiled the seven major categories on the Today show on Tuesday, where they also announced each others' nominations.
Bebe, 28, is up for Top Country Song for her Florida Georgia Line, Meant to Be. Khalid will go against 21 Savage, Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Kodak Black to be crowned the winner of Top New Artist.
She said: "I'm a New York city girl, I didn't think I was going to be nominated for a country award!"
According to the publication, "Billboard Music Awards finalists are based on album and digital songs sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement, determined using data in a 12-month tracking period."
