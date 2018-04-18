Justin Bieber views $11m Brentwood pad

The 'Never Say Never' hitmaker currently rents a West Hollywood home for a reported fee of $55,000 a month.

LONDON - Justin Bieber was spotted looking around an $11 million Brentwood property, sparking speculation he could be set to move into the plush California pad.

The Never Say Never hitmaker, who currently rents a West Hollywood home for a reported fee of $55,000 a month, was spotted checking out the Brentwood building, which is on two storeys and features large windows.

According to the Mail Online, the plush pad also features a privacy hedge, which could be ideal if the 24-year-old singer - who has an estimated $225 million fortune - wants a bit of quiet time with his on/off lover Selena Gomez.

While Bieber was seen taking a look at the divine dwelling, he was also thinking about the type of fruit he would love to live in - and posed the bizarre question to his fans.

Lying on his bed in a mint green hoodie, he took to his Instagram Stories to ask his 98.7 million followers: "I gotta question for ya, if you could live inside of any fruit, what would you live inside of? Would you live inside of a raspberry? It's got that little centerpiece where you could just chill, it's hollow. Or would you live inside a coconut?"

While it's not known which fruit Bieber would love to reside in, the Love Yourself singer has chosen to splash out a hefty $55,000 per month to live at his rented Beverly Hills house.

The impressive property is said to be popular with companies seeking a picturesque background, with a number of film and photography permits filed for the address since 2010, leading to at least 18 shoots, including one Call of Duty advert last September.

But Bieber hasn't always had the best of luck at his houses, and last year a mystery woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to break into his home for the third time in a week.

The pop star was thought to be inside the house when the lady allegedly attempted to force her way into his pad, but he didn't make contact with her.

In 2014, a woman broke into the singer's temporary home in Atlanta, Georgia and fell asleep in one of the bedrooms, before being discovered by the landlord the following morning and then arrested by police.