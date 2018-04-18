Judicial Tribunal’s findings on Motata fair and just, says victim

Retired judge Nkola Motata drove into Richard Baird's Hurlingham home in Johannesburg and hurled racist remarks at him, which were recorded.

JOHANNESBURG – The man whose house retired judge Nkola Motata drove into 11 years ago says that the Judicial Tribunal's finding that his comments were racist is fair and just.

Motata drove into Richard Baird's Hurlingham home in Johannesburg and hurled racist remarks at him, which were recorded.

He was found guilty of drunk driven and was fined R20,000.

The tribunal investigated Motata's conduct, which resulted in him being removed as a judge.

Baird says he is satisfied with the outcome.