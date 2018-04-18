Popular Topics
Johan van Zyl resigns from Steinhoff board

At the same time, Imperial holdings CEO Mark Lamberti has thrown in the towel just days after stepping down from the boards of Eskom and Business Leadership South Africa.

Johan van Zyl has resigned form the Steinhoff board. Picture: www.sanlam.co.za
Johan van Zyl has resigned form the Steinhoff board. Picture: www.sanlam.co.za
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A member of Steinhoff's supervisory board has stepped down just days before the global retail group's annual general meeting.

Johan van Zyl reportedly issued a notice to shareholders on Wednesday withdrawing his candidacy for re-election to Steinhoff's board, saying he had fulfilled his commitment and provided the leadership needed after the group's initial liquidity crisis when CEO Markus Jooste resigned last year.

At the same time, Imperial holdings CEO Mark Lamberti has thrown in the towel just days after stepping down from the boards of Eskom and Business Leadership South Africa.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has welcomed his decision.

Saftu's Moleko Phakedi said: “Mr Lamberti has been marred by controversy and now having to forgo a seat as board member of Eskom. The second important aspect as far as we are concerned is now his resignation as the CEO of the Imperial group that is important to us because Imperial has decided to become intransigent, an employer that does not respect workers’ rights.”

The High Court recently ruled against Lamberti in a race and gender discrimination case after he referred to an ex-employee as a "female employment-equity candidate " in front of fellow managers.

