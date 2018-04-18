JHB residents urged to consider alternative burial options

-
Baby hit by rubber bullet amid NW protestsLocal
-
JHB residents urged to consider alternative burial optionsLocal
-
‘Mandatory lifestyle audits for Eskom employees part of rooting out corruption’Business
-
'ANC can't afford to lose election in NW in defence of corrupt individual'Politics
-
Killing of Diante Yarber (26) in US called brutal case of excessive police forceWorld
-
[WATCH] India truck crash kills 21 people en route to weddingWorld
-
-
-
-
[WATCH] Dr Skweyiya's grandchildren give touching tribute at special memorialLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand strengthens, commodity gains lift stocksBusiness
-
Eskom: Load shedding risk always existsLocal
-
Brighton earn valuable point from distracted SpursSport
-
Brad Weber slams Folau over inappropriate gay commentsSport
-
Sharks veteran Keegan Daniel to call time on rugby careerSport
-
Margaret River event cancelled due to shark attacksSport
-
Sundowns maintain grip on lead with win over ArrowsSport
-
Under-strength Barca survive Celta fightback to stay unbeatenSport
Chris Pratt: Divorce sucks
-
Kwesta makes history as SA hip-hop's best selling artistLifestyle
-
Tips to help you save on petrolLifestyle
-
Rose McGowan says she doesn’t believe Weinstein will ever face legal actionLifestyle
-
Justin Bieber views $11m Brentwood padLifestyle
-
Royal wedding obsession - fun can deepen to mental health problemLifestyle
-
Evan Rachel Wood ‘emotional’ after receiving equal pay for ‘Westworld’Lifestyle
-
Bill Gates has a new favourite book of all timeLifestyle
-
[OPINION] We are women of colour. Let’s crown each otherOpinion
-
Kelly Clarkson to host 2018 Billboard Music AwardsLifestyle
-
Magashule calls for calm as protests against Mahumapelo continuePolitics
-
#ZolaSkweyiyaMemorial: 'ANC losing generation of outstanding leaders'Politics
-
De Lille: DA's move shows how it ignores own processesPolitics
-
Tight-lipped Arthur Fraser makes first Parly appearance in new postLocal
-
#ZolaSkweyiyaMemorial: ‘Granddad taught us strength, love & compassion’Politics
-
[WATCH] Magashule reacts to ANC NW meeting concerning MahumapeloPolitics
-
-
[OPINION] My letter to MamaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Syria, chemical weapons and the limits of international lawOpinion
-
[OPINION] Abalone poaching: lifting the lid on why, how and whoOpinion
-
[OPINION] Winnie: A recipient of the order of graceLocal
-
[OPINION] Damaged Goods: Patriarchy, Power and Disposable WomenOpinion
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
#RandReport: Rand strengthens, commodity gains lift stocksBusiness
-
Johan van Zyl resigns from Steinhoff boardBusiness
-
Rand recovery double-edged sword, land must be shared - RamaphosaBusiness
-
SA's CPI falls to 7-year low as rains ease food pricesBusiness
-
Amazon launches international shopping from USBusiness
-
Eskom board on mission to root out corruptionLocal
JHB residents urged to consider alternative burial options
The four cemeteries have space for one million graves which will be sufficient for the next 50 to 70 years.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg is urging residents to consider alternative burial options as cemetery space is gradually reaching its capacity.
The city says only four out of 32 cemeteries aren't completely full in Johannesburg and the increasing world population growth means better ways to deal with the environmental impact of dormant cemeteries need to be considered.
The four cemeteries have space for one million graves which will be sufficient for the next 50 to 70 years.
MMC for Community Development Nonhlanhla Sifumba says there are a few alternative options for burial.
“We encourage residents to consider utilising the same grave site for the entire family. This has the potential to increase burial space significantly and reduce the need for more cemeteries.”
