JHB residents urged to consider alternative burial options

The four cemeteries have space for one million graves which will be sufficient for the next 50 to 70 years.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg is urging residents to consider alternative burial options as cemetery space is gradually reaching its capacity.

The city says only four out of 32 cemeteries aren't completely full in Johannesburg and the increasing world population growth means better ways to deal with the environmental impact of dormant cemeteries need to be considered.

MMC for Community Development Nonhlanhla Sifumba says there are a few alternative options for burial.

“We encourage residents to consider utilising the same grave site for the entire family. This has the potential to increase burial space significantly and reduce the need for more cemeteries.”