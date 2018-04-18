Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi honoured to be NMU chancellor

Fraser-Moleketi was inducted into her new role on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi has described her appointment as chancellor of Nelson Mandela University as an honour.

“As the women in the leadership of this university, there’s something we’ll fully remedy. We’ll ensure that there is access to education and knowledge. This appointment as chancellor is an immense honour and an enormous responsibility.”

The Eastern Cape institution is the first South African university to appoint three women at the helm, following the election of vice-chancellor Sibongile Muthwa and council chair Nozipho January-Bardill in October.