Fears nationwide bus strike could impact SA economy
More than 300,000 people, who use bus services, were forced to make alternative transport arrangements on Wednesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - There are fears that the nationwide bus drivers’ strike could have a far-reaching impact on the country’s economy.
More than 300,000 people, who use bus services, were forced to make alternative transport arrangements on Wednesday morning.
At the root of the industrial action is a dispute over salaries.
#BusStrike Commuters spillover from the Mitchell’s Plain Bus Terminal to the taxi rank CA pic.twitter.com/qMEpIaPQzt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2018
Unions want a 12% pay hike but employers are offering 7%, increasing to 7.5% over three years.
The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Janine Myburgh says the economy could take a strain.
“It will be detrimental to our economy. If people can’t get to work, they won’t get paid… employees and employers suffer. So, it’s detrimental to everybody and it has a knock-on effect on the whole of society.”
#BusStrike Atteridgeville Commutters forced to make alternative means of transport. PP pic.twitter.com/fVG6vpBvXT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2018
Meanwhile, bus drivers and employers have agreed to go resume talks.
Negotiations will on Friday go to the CCMA, where its hoped a resolution will be reached by Friday.
#BustStrike Bellville Bus Terminus at the moment. Most people rushing to catch a taxi or train to get to work on time. GLS pic.twitter.com/8UeCtG3SiP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2018
AFFECTED BUS SERVICES
Gautrain in Gauteng
Putco in Gauteng
ReaVaya in Johannesburg
Areyeng in Tshwane
Great North Transport in Limpopo
Algoa Bus Company in Port Elizabeth
SMT in Pietermaritzburg
MyCiTi in Cape Town
Golden Arrow in Cape Town
GoGeorge in George
Bus services operating as normal
Metrobus in Johannesburg
Tshwane Bus Service
Transnat in Durban
Ikhwezi in Richard's Bay
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
