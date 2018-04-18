Popular Topics
Fears nationwide bus strike could impact SA economy

More than 300,000 people, who use bus services, were forced to make alternative transport arrangements on Wednesday morning.

Commuters at a bus terminal in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town queue for taxis due to a bus strike on 18 April 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Commuters at a bus terminal in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town queue for taxis due to a bus strike on 18 April 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - There are fears that the nationwide bus drivers’ strike could have a far-reaching impact on the country’s economy.

More than 300,000 people, who use bus services, were forced to make alternative transport arrangements on Wednesday morning.

At the root of the industrial action is a dispute over salaries.

Unions want a 12% pay hike but employers are offering 7%, increasing to 7.5% over three years.

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Janine Myburgh says the economy could take a strain.

“It will be detrimental to our economy. If people can’t get to work, they won’t get paid… employees and employers suffer. So, it’s detrimental to everybody and it has a knock-on effect on the whole of society.”

Meanwhile, bus drivers and employers have agreed to go resume talks.

Negotiations will on Friday go to the CCMA, where its hoped a resolution will be reached by Friday.

AFFECTED BUS SERVICES

  • Gautrain in Gauteng

  • Putco in Gauteng

  • ReaVaya in Johannesburg

  • Areyeng in Tshwane

  • Great North Transport in Limpopo

  • Algoa Bus Company in Port Elizabeth

  • SMT in Pietermaritzburg

  • MyCiTi in Cape Town

  • Golden Arrow in Cape Town

  • GoGeorge in George

Bus services operating as normal

  • Metrobus in Johannesburg

  • Tshwane Bus Service

  • Transnat in Durban

  • Ikhwezi in Richard's Bay

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

