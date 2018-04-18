Evan Rachel Wood ‘emotional’ after receiving equal pay for ‘Westworld’

The actress has previously admitted she finds the disparity in wages for men and women in the film industry ‘staggering’.

LONDON - Evan Rachel Wood got “emotional” when she found out she was getting equal pay.

The Westworld star was shocked when she was told she would be receiving the same wage as her male co-stars such as Anthony Hopkins and Ed Harris.

She said: “I was just told that you know, ‘Hey you’re, you’re getting equal pay.’ And I was like, [gasp]. And I almost got emotional. I was like, ‘I have never been paid the same as my male counterparts ... Never, never.’”

However, Wood is surprised by the decision in a way.

She added to The Wrap: “It’s like, ‘Well, you’re Anthony Hopkins or Ed Harris.’ But I think now we’re all doing equal amounts of work and really hard work.”

Meanwhile, Wood previously admitted she finds the disparity in wages for men and women in the film industry “staggering”.

When asked if she has experienced the gender wage gap first hand, she said: “Oh my God, so many times. I’ve dated and was married to an actor [Jamie] and there was transparency there in our salaries. It was staggering, the difference. Even with people, I feel like I’m on par with, the difference is miles away from each other.”

The 28-year-old actress remembered one particular film, where she was given the lead role opposite an actor who didn’t have any credits in the industry.

She shared: “There’s me working consistently since I was three or five years old, and I work hard, and yet they weren’t going to give me top billing because I wasn’t a man. I’ve had to start turning down roles because they won’t pay me enough.”

However, Wood doesn’t think people have a problem with female-driven films because Hollywood is a “male-driven world” where a lot of decisions are made “mainly by men”.

She said at the time: “Well the funny thing is, I don’t think people have a problem [with female-driven films]. I think it’s assumed because it’s a male-driven world and lots of entertainment decisions are made mainly by men. We’re getting better about it but the misconception that if it’s female-driven, you’re going to alienate people.”

