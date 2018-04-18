Eskom: Load shedding risk always exists

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
Go

Eskom: Load shedding risk always exists

Eskom's transmission head Thava Govender said there can never be any guarantees because of technical risks and climatic conditions.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Eskom's top brass says it can never promise there'll be no load shedding and warns the risk always exists, but it's unlikely to happen during winter.

On Monday, executives told Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee it's working hard as a team to avoid load shedding, and that it's not the responsibility of a single individual.

But it was customer services executive Ayanda Noah who surprised Members of Parliament, saying it was former CEOs who stopped her from cutting power supply to municipalities who owe the power utility billions because it was not “politically palatable”.

Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane last month told the committee that the country had former CEO Brian Molefe to thank for putting an end to load shedding.

But Eskom's transmission head Thava Govender said there can never be any guarantees because of technical risks and climatic conditions.

The committee also heard that debt owing by municipalities has more than doubled since 2016 - now totalling R13.5 billion.

Noah says she was told on at least two occasions not to cut the electricity of defaulting municipalities; once on the eve of the 2016 local government elections and again last March, after appearing before a parliamentary meeting.

“My then CEO instructed me that from now on there is not going to be an interruption because it's politically not palatable.”

She says a spike in the debt levels can be linked to those instructions.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA