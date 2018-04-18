Eskom: Load shedding risk always exists
Eskom's transmission head Thava Govender said there can never be any guarantees because of technical risks and climatic conditions.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom's top brass says it can never promise there'll be no load shedding and warns the risk always exists, but it's unlikely to happen during winter.
On Monday, executives told Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee it's working hard as a team to avoid load shedding, and that it's not the responsibility of a single individual.
But it was customer services executive Ayanda Noah who surprised Members of Parliament, saying it was former CEOs who stopped her from cutting power supply to municipalities who owe the power utility billions because it was not “politically palatable”.
Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane last month told the committee that the country had former CEO Brian Molefe to thank for putting an end to load shedding.
The committee also heard that debt owing by municipalities has more than doubled since 2016 - now totalling R13.5 billion.
Noah says she was told on at least two occasions not to cut the electricity of defaulting municipalities; once on the eve of the 2016 local government elections and again last March, after appearing before a parliamentary meeting.
“My then CEO instructed me that from now on there is not going to be an interruption because it's politically not palatable.”
She says a spike in the debt levels can be linked to those instructions.
