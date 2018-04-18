Eskom board on mission to root out corruption
Less than three months since their appointment, they’ve already finalised a third of over 200 reported cases of suspected corruption.
CAPE TOWN – Eskom’s new board is on a mission to root out all forms of corruption at the power utility.
Less than three months since their appointment, they’ve already finalised a third of over 200 reported cases of suspected corruption.
It says that subject to consultations with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, it will be ready to appoint a permanent group chief executive officer by the end of the month.
Eskom is briefing Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee today on its latest financial results.
The Eskom board says that it is moving quickly to improve the company’s liquidity and restore investor confidence.
Five executives embroiled in corruption being investigated by Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee, have left the company.
Two of the four top executives on suspension will face a disciplinary panel this month and the other two in May.
Executives and two tiers of managers are all undergoing lifestyle audits.
Board member Sindi Mabaso-Koyana adds that action has already been taken against all but three of the 24 employees doing business with Eskom.
“The organisation is determined to clear the company of corruption in all its forms, and is currently investigating 239 cases that have come through our whistleblowing channels.”
The board says it will have finalised its turnaround strategy by September.
Popular in Local
-
Govt 'strongly' objects to travel advisory issued by Australia
-
EFF tightens security following reports of plot to kill Julius Malema
-
Mahumapelo claims Ramaphosa supporters want to purge Dlamini Zuma backers
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 April 2018
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
ANC veteran expresses ‘disgust’ following spats over Madikizela-Mandela
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.