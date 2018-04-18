Popular Topics
Go

Eskom board on mission to root out corruption

Less than three months since their appointment, they’ve already finalised a third of over 200 reported cases of suspected corruption.

FILE: Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN
FILE: Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Eskom’s new board is on a mission to root out all forms of corruption at the power utility.

Less than three months since their appointment, they’ve already finalised a third of over 200 reported cases of suspected corruption.

It says that subject to consultations with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, it will be ready to appoint a permanent group chief executive officer by the end of the month.

Eskom is briefing Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee today on its latest financial results.

The Eskom board says that it is moving quickly to improve the company’s liquidity and restore investor confidence.

Five executives embroiled in corruption being investigated by Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee, have left the company.

Two of the four top executives on suspension will face a disciplinary panel this month and the other two in May.

Executives and two tiers of managers are all undergoing lifestyle audits.

Board member Sindi Mabaso-Koyana adds that action has already been taken against all but three of the 24 employees doing business with Eskom.

“The organisation is determined to clear the company of corruption in all its forms, and is currently investigating 239 cases that have come through our whistleblowing channels.”

The board says it will have finalised its turnaround strategy by September.

