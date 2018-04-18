Eskom assures MPs plan in place to deal with low coal supplies

This includes transporting stock from stations with healthier levels, and permission from Treasury to buy coal without going out to tender first.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom says it has a recovery plan in place to improve low coal supplies at some of its power stations.

This includes transporting stock from stations with healthier levels, and permission from Treasury to buy coal without going out to tender first.

LISTEN: How bad is Eskom’s coal supply problem?

Eskom executives on Wednesday told Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee that the lack of capital investment in its mines and the business rescue of the Tegeta coal mines, have led to a coal stockpile predicament.

Eskom says its power stations only have 34 days of coal stock.

When Medupi and Kusile are added to the mix, the number of days increases to 67.

It says it’s also investigating the non-delivery of coal at its Hendrina station for which it has already paid.

Group executive for transmission Thava Govender explains: “The coal stockpiles at the station mentioned by my colleague are low. That is a fact. They have coal. However, they are not at the levels we require and not at a level from a grid perspective for Nersa.”

Govender says the situation is not as dire as in 2008, when its stations only had 12 days worth of coal.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)