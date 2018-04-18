Egypt ports to remain open 24 hours to cut down on wait times - minister

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
Go

Egypt ports to remain open 24 hours to cut down on wait times - minister

The extended port hours will not come at any added cost for shippers, Transportation Minister Hesham Arafat said.

Egyptian flag. Picture: Facebook
Egyptian flag. Picture: Facebook
one hour ago

CAIRO - Egypt will keep its ports running for 24 hours a day, up from 16 currently, in an effort to cut down on “long waiting times” for shipments, Transportation Minister Hesham Arafat said on Wednesday.

The extended port hours will not come at any added cost for shippers, he said. Arafat did not specify when the new port hours would come in to effect or how long the new policy would remain in place.

Traders have complained of growing demurrage fees in recent months caused by long delays for their vessels at Egyptian ports that have raised the cost of doing business.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA