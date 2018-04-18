DR Congo league suspended as FA president Omari investigated
The quartet are being questioned over $1 million that was requested from the country’s sports ministry to pay for matches involving the DR Congo national side.
KINSHASA - The soccer league in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been suspended after the president of the Congolese Federation of Association Football (FECOFA) and Fifa council member Constant Omari was detained in an embezzlement probe.
Omari, who is also vice-president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), faces investigation along with the country’s secretary general for sport Barthelemy Okito, and FECOFA second vice-president Theobald Binamungu and chief financial officer Roger Bondembe.
“Following these events Linafoot has suspended its championship,” the Ligue Nationale de Football said on their official website (www.linafoot.com) on Wednesday.
The quartet are being questioned over $1 million that was requested from the country’s sports ministry to pay for matches involving the DR Congo national side and club teams competing in continental competition.
Luzolo Bambi, who acts as a special advisor to the country’s president, Joseph Kabila, ordered the investigation that has seen the quartet detained at the public prosecutor’s office in Kinshasa since Tuesday night.
“They were questioned by the Office of Special Adviser to the Head of State in the fight against corruption, Luzolo Bambi,” the Linafoot statement continued.
“According to a statement issued Tuesday by Mr Bambi’s office, those arrested are suspected of misappropriation of funds intended for the DRC football teams.”
