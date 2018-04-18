De Lille to meet with Vrygrond residents over illegal land occupation

Some locals have been protesting since Monday after they were evicted from a piece of land they'd been occupying illegally.

CAPE TOWN – Mayor Patricia de Lille is expected to meet with Vrygrond residents on Wednesday.

Some locals have been protesting since Monday after they were evicted from a piece of land they'd been occupying illegally.

Two shops at the nearby Capricorn shopping centre were looted, a car was torched and a vehicle on the nearby M5 highway was stoned during the demonstrations.

On Tuesday, protesting community members demanded a meeting with De Lille to discuss their grievances.

De Lille’s spokesperson Xolani Koyana says: “The mayor is clear that the meeting cannot go ahead while people continue to illegally occupy land and affect the lives of other residents by blocking roads.”

WATCH: Councillor asks for ceasefire in Vrygrond ahead of meeting with mayor

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)