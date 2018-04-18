De Lille: DA's move shows how it ignores own processes
The FedEx met briefly on Wednesday morning after two-thirds of the DA’s Cape Town caucus voted in favour of another motion to get the mayor out.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has clarified its Federal Executive (FedEx) has approved an internal motion of no confidence in Mayor Patricia de Lille and not one for the council.
The FedEx met briefly on Wednesday morning after two-thirds of the DA’s Cape Town caucus voted in favour of another motion to get De Lille out.
My statement in response media queries about the latest move by the DA caucus and Fedex pic.twitter.com/iCRb6AhceX— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) April 18, 2018
De Lille says the move shows a recall clause recently added to the DA’s constitution by its federal congress was designed to get rid of her.
“The question that the DA must answer is why they’re not prepared to wait for the outcome of their own process. The disciplinary hearing is currently against me; why are they looking for a short-cut and objecting to my hearings being open to the media and the public?”
De Lille says the party has made various allegations against her publicly, so she will respond to it publicly.
“This move shows how the party ignores its own processes and having the allegations properly tested. I’m pressing on and tending to the problems of the poor and most vulnerable in our city as the job that I was elected to do… I’m always ready to defend myself.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
