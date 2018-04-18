Danny Jordaan's lawyers seek to expedite rape case

Jordaan's lawyers have accused police of refusing to give them information on the whereabouts of the docket opened by former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson.

JOHANNESBURG - Safa president Danny Jordaan's lawyers say they will be contacting the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to try and have the rape case opened against him taken to court and dealt with as soon as possible.

Jordaan's lawyers have accused police of refusing to give them information on the whereabouts of the docket opened by former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson.

Ferguson has publicly accused Jordaan of raping her at a hotel in Port Elizabeth in 1994.

She opened a rape case against him last month.

The case was then referred to a police station in PE.

In a statement, Jordaan's lawyers say that they've tried on several occassions to contact the police and addressed two letters to officers without any success.

Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi says that the police's actions are unfair and damaging to her client.

"As Danny Jordaan's attornies, we have attempted to engage the SAPS and the investigating officer and will contact the NPA to have the matter dealt with as soon as possible."

She says she believes that Ferguson's true motives will soon be exposed.

"We reiterate the Ms Ferguson's allegatiosn are absolutely unfounded and untrue and that her true motives are deeply suspect."

Eyewitness News spoke to the police's Brigadier Vish Naidoo on Tuesday night and he said the matter is very sensitive and refused to comment any further.