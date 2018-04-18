DA top brass to meet to discuss De Lille no-confidence vote

Less than 48 hours since her own city caucus voted in favour of a tabling another motion of no confidence in her, the DA's Federal Executive is expected to meet on Wednesday morning to discuss the request.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is moving with haste against embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

In February, it gave the caucus permission to table its first motion of no confidence in her, but De Lille survived by a single vote.

Two thirds of the city's DA caucus wants another shot at voting De Lille out of office.

But they need the go-ahead from the party's top brass.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has confirmed Wednesday’s Fedex meeting to consider the request.

“The Federal Executive will be meeting to consider, among other things, the motion of no confidence request which was made by the City of Cape Town caucus.”

But the DA is taking a gamble by tabling another motion.

Ten percent of the caucus abstained from voting at Monday's caucus meeting and, with the help of the opposition, it could be a repeat of February's failed motion.

De Lille says that this latest attempt by her caucus to have her removed proves that an amendment to the DA's constitution at its Federal Congress is intended to get rid of her.

