DA: Ramaphosa continuing Zuma trend by shifting Fraser

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance says that President Cyril Ramaphosa has allowed Arthur Fraser to escape the consequences of allegedly intimidating the Inspector-General of Intelligence and interfering in investigations against him.

Government announced on Tuesday that it had transferred Fraser from the State Security Agency, where he was the director-general, to the Correctional Services Department, where he’s been appointed as the new commissioner.

The party is the complainant in a matter being investigated by Setlhomamaru Dintwe.

It emerged last week that Fraser had revoked Dintwe’s security clearance.

The DA says that it is outrageous for Ramaphosa to merely transfer Fraser to another government department, considering the ongoing investigation into his conduct.

Fraser is accused of unlawfully establishing an intelligence programme.

He has now also been accused by Inspector-General for Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe of abusing his power in an effort to stop that investigation.

The DA says that simply moving Fraser to another department is a continuation of a trend started by his predecessor, where corrupt officials escaped liability.

Meanwhile, Dintwe’s attorney says the challenge of Fraser’s decision to revoke his security clearance will go ahead on Thursday.