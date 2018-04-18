DA caucus gets green light for another bid to oust De Lille
The party’s top brass had a brief meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss its troubled caucus’ request to bring a fresh motion of no confidence against Patricia de Lille.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Federal Executive has given its Cape Town caucus the green light to take another shot at removing Mayor Patricia de Lille.
The party’s top brass had a brief meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss its troubled caucus’ request to bring a fresh motion of no confidence against De Lille.
This comes less than 48 hours after the caucus had a closed-door meeting on Monday, where two-thirds voted in favour of the motion, while 10% abstained from voting.
The last time the DA tabled a motion of no confidence, in February, it failed when opposition parties helped De Lille keep her job.
DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “The Federal Executive decided to accede to the City of Cape Town caucus to table a motion of no confidence against the mayor.”
