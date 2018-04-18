DA caucus gets green light for another bid to oust De Lille

The party’s top brass had a brief meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss its troubled caucus’ request to bring a fresh motion of no confidence against Patricia de Lille.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Federal Executive has given its Cape Town caucus the green light to take another shot at removing Mayor Patricia de Lille.

This comes less than 48 hours after the caucus had a closed-door meeting on Monday, where two-thirds voted in favour of the motion, while 10% abstained from voting.

The last time the DA tabled a motion of no confidence, in February, it failed when opposition parties helped De Lille keep her job.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “The Federal Executive decided to accede to the City of Cape Town caucus to table a motion of no confidence against the mayor.”

