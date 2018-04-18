DA calls for national roll out of Safe School call centres
The Western Cape Education Department’s Safe Schools call centre recorded 1,034 cases of crime in the 2017/18 financial year.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the national government to ensure the roll-out of Safe School call centres across the country.
DA Shadow Minister of Basic Education Ian Ollis and Education MEC Debbie Schafer were among officials who visited the Western Cape Education Department’s Safe Schools call centre earlier on Wednesday.
In 27 of these cases, learners were in possession of weapons.
Some 214 of the cases were gang-related shootings and almost 600 assault matters were reported.
Ollis says the centre takes between 40 and 75 calls per day.
“Calls can be rerouted from the call centre to the emergency services, fire brigade, police or education officials in the local area.”
In March, three learners were stabbed on the grounds of Atlantis Secondary School, in a suspected gang-related attack.
Several days later, a 15-year-old was stabbed in the back at a Mitchells Plain school.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
