CT girl (4) shot dead in suspected gang shootout

The shooting occurred in Cedar Close off Uitsig Avenue after 1 o'clock on Wednesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - A four-year-old girl has been shot dead in Uitsig.

Police say she was caught in the crossfire of a suspected gang shootout.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “We’ve opened a murder case for further investigation. We urge the community to get involved. Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop.”