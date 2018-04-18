CT girl (4) shot dead in suspected gang shootout

Makwetla: There's evidence officials aided inmates in prison escapes
Local
The shooting occurred in Cedar Close off Uitsig Avenue after 1 o'clock on Wednesday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - A four-year-old girl has been shot dead in Uitsig.
Police say she was caught in the crossfire of a suspected gang shootout.
The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “We’ve opened a murder case for further investigation. We urge the community to get involved. Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop.”
