CT drought: Cold front will make 'very little difference'
The Western Cape is currently experiencing its worse drought in more than a decade.
CAPE TOWN - Experts say the expected cold front forecasted for later on Wednesday afternoon will not have an effect on the drought.
Cape Town dam levels have dropped to 20.9%.
Climatologist at the Climate Systems Analysis Group at the University of Cape Town, Dr Peter Johnston, said: “This is a very weak cold front. We are not expecting much more than one maybe three millimetres, and so unless it rains extensively over the mountain it’s going to make very little difference.
"This is just a mild relief from that drought in that its cooling everything down, it's slowing down evaporation. But the amount of rain we are expecting over the next day or two is very, very little.”
