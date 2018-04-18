CT club DJ, wife arrested in R2.6m drug bust

Officers also confiscated R300,000 in cash during the operation.

CAPE TOWN - It's being reported a popular club DJ and his wife have been arrested for the possession of drugs worth an estimated R2.6 million in Cape Town.

They were apprehended by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau at their Tamboerskloof home on Tuesday.

Officers also confiscated R300,000 in cash during the operation.

The suspects will appear in court on Thursday.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said: “The assortment of drugs that includes cocaine, MDMA [commonly known as ecstasy], as well as the cash mount were recovered during an intelligence-driven operation in a house in Cape Town.”