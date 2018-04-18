Court rules Sandile Mantsoe's verbal confession admissible
Sandile Mantsoe is accused of murdering his 22-year-old girlfriend Karabo Mokoena last year and dumping her burnt body in the veld in Lyndhurst.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court has ruled that a verbal admission by murder accused Sandile Mantsoe is admissible as evidence in his trial.
Mantsoe is accused of murdering his 22-year-old girlfriend Karabo Mokoena last year and dumping her burnt body in the veld in Lyndhurst.
Two officers from the Diepkloof Police Station testified in his trial earlier today.
Captain Bhekisisa Mhlongo was part of the team that searched Mantsoe’s Sandton Skye apartment last year.
He arrested the murder accused and took him to the Sandton Police Station.
Captain Mhlongo has told the court that after questioning, Mantsoe confessed to killing Mokoena, burning her body and dumping it in the veld.
Mhlongo says after this, he went to fetch paper for Mantsoe to write the confession and sign it, but he refused and denied making the admission.
Mantsoe has denied having had such a conversation with Mhlongo, saying the only thing he remembers is the captain saying he’s a nice boy, trying to solicit a bribe.
After arguments from the State and the defence on Mhlongo’s credibility and whether he followed due process as an officer, judge Aj Johnson ruled that the evidence given by Mhlongo is admissible.
Judge Johnson has admitted the testimony given by Captain Mhlongo as evidence in court. #Sandilemantsoe#Karabomokoena— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2018
KM
Mantsoe: All I remember is that we were having a conversation, I don’t remember Captain Mhlongo having any paper, or writing anything down. I just remember him asking me for for something small. #Karabomokoena#Sandilemantsoe— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2018
KM
