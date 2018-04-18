Corruption at Eskom to blame for coal shortages, say energy experts
The parastatal insists it’s not at emergency level yet and that everything is being done to avoid load shedding but that it is experiencing coal shortages at six of its power stations.
JOHANNESBURG – Energy experts say that Eskom’s corruption woes are at the centre of the current coal shortage, specifically its dealings with the Guptas.
National Treasury has also approved a request to obtain additional coal from elsewhere as three of the affected stations were receiving stock from Gupta-owned Tegeta, who has now has filed for business rescue.
Eskom insists that load shedding is not on the cards but serious concerns have been raised about how the power utility will source coal for six of its stations to generate adequate electricity.
Deputy editor at Financial Mail Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Eskom created this situation.
“And let’s call it what it is, it was corruption perpetrated in conjunction with the Gupta brothers and Brian Molefe went out of his way and said they will get coal from the small suppliers.”
Energy advisor Ted Blom says the Guptas are involved in this current situation.
“This was running on Gupta rock instead of Gupta coal for the last four/five years. The quality of the Gupta coal was far, far below standards.”
Eskom says that it has an intensive plan to deal with the coal shortage and will use diesel driven, open cycle gas turbines if necessary.
