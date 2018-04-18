Chris Pratt: Divorce sucks
The 38-year-old actor is currently going through a divorce with his estranged wife and fellow actress Anna Faris.
LONDON - Chris Pratt has said he thinks divorce "sucks" after splitting from Anna Faris last year.
The 38-year-old actor is currently going through a divorce with his estranged wife and fellow actress Anna Faris - with whom he has five-year-old son Jack - and has revealed the pair are doing their best to "navigate" this tough time in their lives.
He said: "Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another."
The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star split from Faris, 41, in July before the Overboard actress filed for divorce in December, and whilst Pratt notes the situation isn't "ideal", he thinks the pair are better off apart.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly magazine, he said: "It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."
Pratt's comments come after Faris recently revealed she and her estranged spouse try to "communicate openly" in the wake of their split, for the sake of their young son.
She said: "What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly. We reiterate that there aren't rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect Jack. I cherish my family, my close friends, my child - that makes the rest of it worth it."
Neither Faris or Pratt have publicly dated since splitting, but the blonde beauty - who was also previously married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 - said she would be open to the possibility of finding love again.
She said: "I love love! Like all of us, I need a sense of human connection and intimacy. At the end of a workday I feel exposed and kind of raw. I want to be with someone I can confess to, and who can confess to me."
