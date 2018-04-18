#BusStrike: Who is operating and who isn't

Transport unions and employers on Tuesday night failed to break a deadlock during the wage negotiations, resulting in the mass driver action.

CAPE TOWN - Thousands of bus commuters across the country will have to find alternate forms of transport today as bus drivers begin a strike over wages.

Workers are demanding a 12% across the board pay increase, while employers are offering 7%.

The following bus services have confirmed their participation in the strike:

Gautrain in Gauteng

Putco in Gauteng

ReaVaya in Johannesburg

Areyeng in Tshwane

Great North Transport in Limpopo

Algoa Bus Company in Port Elizabeth

SMT in Pietermaritzburg

MyCiTi in Cape Town

Golden Arrow in Cape Town

GoGeorge in George

Bus services operating as normal