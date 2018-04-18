Popular Topics
#BusStrike: Who is operating and who isn't

Transport unions and employers on Tuesday night failed to break a deadlock during the wage negotiations, resulting in the mass driver action.

FILE: Rea Vaya bus is seen in Johannesburg CBD. Picture: Facebook.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Thousands of bus commuters across the country will have to find alternate forms of transport today as bus drivers begin a strike over wages.

Transport unions and employers on Tuesday night failed to break a deadlock during the wage negotiations, resulting in the mass driver action.

Workers are demanding a 12% across the board pay increase, while employers are offering 7%.

The following bus services have confirmed their participation in the strike:

  • Gautrain in Gauteng

  • Putco in Gauteng

  • ReaVaya in Johannesburg

  • Areyeng in Tshwane

  • Great North Transport in Limpopo

  • Algoa Bus Company in Port Elizabeth

  • SMT in Pietermaritzburg

  • MyCiTi in Cape Town

  • Golden Arrow in Cape Town

  • GoGeorge in George

Bus services operating as normal

  • Metrobus in Johannesburg

  • Tshwane Bus Service

  • Transnat in Durban

  • Ikhwezi in Richard's Bay

Timeline

