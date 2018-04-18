#BusStrike: Who is operating and who isn't
Transport unions and employers on Tuesday night failed to break a deadlock during the wage negotiations, resulting in the mass driver action.
CAPE TOWN - Thousands of bus commuters across the country will have to find alternate forms of transport today as bus drivers begin a strike over wages.
Transport unions and employers on Tuesday night failed to break a deadlock during the wage negotiations, resulting in the mass driver action.
Workers are demanding a 12% across the board pay increase, while employers are offering 7%.
The following bus services have confirmed their participation in the strike:
Gautrain in Gauteng
Putco in Gauteng
ReaVaya in Johannesburg
Areyeng in Tshwane
Great North Transport in Limpopo
Algoa Bus Company in Port Elizabeth
SMT in Pietermaritzburg
MyCiTi in Cape Town
Golden Arrow in Cape Town
GoGeorge in George
Bus services operating as normal
Metrobus in Johannesburg
Tshwane Bus Service
Transnat in Durban
Ikhwezi in Richard's Bay
