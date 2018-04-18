Popular Topics
#BusStrike: Despondent commuters face long queues at taxi ranks

More than 300,000 people who use bus services have had make alternative transport arrangements on Wednesday morning.

Commuters queue for taxis in Mitchells Plain on day one of the bus drivers' strike on 18 April 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
CAPE TOWN - From Mitchells Plain to Khayelitsha, impossibly long queues at taxi ranks are the order of the day.

Never mind the misery caused by the bus driver strike, a faulty traffic light at the Mew Way intersection is adding to the chaos.

Officials are directing traffic, which has been intensified by taxis having to work even harder.

Commuters are despondent.

“I’m going to college so I’m going to be late. I am meant to write an exam today.”

“I just spoke to my boss. He actually told me it doesn’t matter if I’m late because most people are going to be late. I have no other option but to stand in the queue.”

More than 300,000 people who use bus services have had make alternative transport arrangements this morning.

At the root of the industrial action is a dispute over salaries.

Unions want a 12% pay hike, while employers are offering 7%, increasing to 7.5% over three years.

Parties involved in wage discussions are expected to meet on Thursday. There’s little hope the strike will be called off by today.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

