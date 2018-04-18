'Bus strike will continue until demands are met'
It's understood talks with employers will resume on Thursday with the help of the CCMA.
CAPE TOWN - Union leaders have told bus drivers that the strike will continue until their demands are met.
Bus drivers have converged on the Grand Parade in Cape Town's CBD where union leaders have given an update on the strike and wage negotiations on Wednesday afternoon.
Workers are demanding a 12% across the board pay increase, while employers are offering 7%.
Satawu’s Wayne Louw said: “In terms of now, the strike may not be over until employers give into the demands of the workers. Satawu is one of the major negotiators there and they are even chairing those meetings at the national negotiations.”
Commuters have called on government to step in to end the strike.
On Wednesday morning, thousands of people were left stranded when they had to make use of alternative modes of transport.
One commuter at the Bellville Terminus said: “I think it’s a little unfair for us because they could have given two or three hours in the morning and then they can carry on with their strike.”
Another said: “The cost of living is going up but the salaries of people are not going up. So, this is not good, there is chaos and for me, personally, it’s disgusting because we need to get to work.”
GALLERY: Long queues & frustration as #BusStrike hits SA
AFFECTED BUS SERVICES
Gautrain in Gauteng
Putco in Gauteng
ReaVaya in Johannesburg
Areyeng in Tshwane
Great North Transport in Limpopo
Algoa Bus Company in Port Elizabeth
SMT in Pietermaritzburg
MyCiTi in Cape Town
Golden Arrow in Cape Town
GoGeorge in George
Bus services operating as normal
Metrobus in Johannesburg
Tshwane Bus Service
Transnat in Durban
Ikhwezi in Richard's Bay
