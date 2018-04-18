#Bus Strike: Some bus commuters dreading wait to get home

A national bus driver strike kicked off on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - With transport union Satawu warning that the bus strike could gain momentum on Wednesday afternoon, those who were left stranded say they’re dreading their commute back home.

People arriving at Khayelitsha’s site C taxi rank were met with longer than normal queues. Many of them were tempted to go back home.

Pay negotiations could resume from Thursday, with the help of the CCMA. But there's no guarantee the strike will be suspended.

Secretary-general of the Road Traffic Passenger Bargaining Council Gary Wilson hopes a resolution will be reached by Friday.

#BusStrike Some commuters have told EWN that they haven’t budgeted for alternative travel arrangements. GLS pic.twitter.com/54Y4zYEJhn — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2018

AFFECTED BUS SERVICES

Gautrain in Gauteng

Putco in Gauteng

ReaVaya in Johannesburg

Areyeng in Tshwane

Great North Transport in Limpopo

Algoa Bus Company in Port Elizabeth

SMT in Pietermaritzburg

MyCiTi in Cape Town

Golden Arrow in Cape Town

GoGeorge in George

