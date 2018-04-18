#Bus Strike: Some bus commuters dreading wait to get home
A national bus driver strike kicked off on Wednesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - With transport union Satawu warning that the bus strike could gain momentum on Wednesday afternoon, those who were left stranded say they’re dreading their commute back home.
A national bus driver strike kicked off on Wednesday morning, as salary negotiations between unions and employers fell flat over the weekend.
People arriving at Khayelitsha’s site C taxi rank were met with longer than normal queues. Many of them were tempted to go back home.
Pay negotiations could resume from Thursday, with the help of the CCMA. But there's no guarantee the strike will be suspended.
Secretary-general of the Road Traffic Passenger Bargaining Council Gary Wilson hopes a resolution will be reached by Friday.
#BusStrike Some commuters have told EWN that they haven’t budgeted for alternative travel arrangements. GLS pic.twitter.com/54Y4zYEJhn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2018
AFFECTED BUS SERVICES
Gautrain in Gauteng
Putco in Gauteng
ReaVaya in Johannesburg
Areyeng in Tshwane
Great North Transport in Limpopo
Algoa Bus Company in Port Elizabeth
SMT in Pietermaritzburg
MyCiTi in Cape Town
Golden Arrow in Cape Town
GoGeorge in George
Bus services operating as normal
Metrobus in Johannesburg
Tshwane Bus Service
Transnat in Durban
Ikhwezi in Richard's Bay

