Bus strike expected to intensify as more members join
Bus drivers affiliated to five unions embarked on this morning’s work stoppage which has affected services including, Rea Vaya, Gautrain, Putco and Greyhound.
JOHANNESBURG – The nationwide bus strike is expected to intensify on Wednesday afternoon, with South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) hoping that more drivers will join the industrial action.
Bus drivers affiliated to five unions embarked on this morning’s work stoppage which has affected services including, Rea Vaya, Gautrain, Putco and Greyhound.
Workers are demanding a 12% salary increase while employers are offering 7%a.
Satawu's Solomon Mahlangu says: “This is the first day it’s starting and the momentum will build as the day goes. So, we expect the strike to be very strong as we’re trying by all means to intensify the strike.”
Unions will go back to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration to try resolve the dispute on Thursday.
AFFECTED BUS SERVICES
Gautrain in Gauteng
Putco in Gauteng
ReaVaya in Johannesburg
Areyeng in Tshwane
Great North Transport in Limpopo
Algoa Bus Company in Port Elizabeth
SMT in Pietermaritzburg
MyCiTi in Cape Town
Golden Arrow in Cape Town
GoGeorge in George
Bus services operating as normal
Metrobus in Johannesburg
Tshwane Bus Service
Transnat in Durban
Ikhwezi in Richard's Bay
