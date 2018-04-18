Popular Topics
Go

Bus strike expected to intensify as more members join

Bus drivers affiliated to five unions embarked on this morning’s work stoppage which has affected services including, Rea Vaya, Gautrain, Putco and Greyhound.

Commuters queue at the Bellville taxi rank on day one of the bus drivers' strike on 18 April 2018. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The nationwide bus strike is expected to intensify on Wednesday afternoon, with South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) hoping that more drivers will join the industrial action.

Bus drivers affiliated to five unions embarked on this morning’s work stoppage which has affected services including, Rea Vaya, Gautrain, Putco and Greyhound.

Workers are demanding a 12% salary increase while employers are offering 7%a.

Satawu's Solomon Mahlangu says: “This is the first day it’s starting and the momentum will build as the day goes. So, we expect the strike to be very strong as we’re trying by all means to intensify the strike.”

Unions will go back to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration to try resolve the dispute on Thursday.

AFFECTED BUS SERVICES

  • Gautrain in Gauteng

  • Putco in Gauteng

  • ReaVaya in Johannesburg

  • Areyeng in Tshwane

  • Great North Transport in Limpopo

  • Algoa Bus Company in Port Elizabeth

  • SMT in Pietermaritzburg

  • MyCiTi in Cape Town

  • Golden Arrow in Cape Town

  • GoGeorge in George

Bus services operating as normal

  • Metrobus in Johannesburg

  • Tshwane Bus Service

  • Transnat in Durban

  • Ikhwezi in Richard's Bay

