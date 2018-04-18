Bus strike expected to intensify as more members join

Bus drivers affiliated to five unions embarked on this morning’s work stoppage which has affected services including, Rea Vaya, Gautrain, Putco and Greyhound.

JOHANNESBURG – The nationwide bus strike is expected to intensify on Wednesday afternoon, with South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) hoping that more drivers will join the industrial action.

Bus drivers affiliated to five unions embarked on this morning’s work stoppage which has affected services including, Rea Vaya, Gautrain, Putco and Greyhound.

Workers are demanding a 12% salary increase while employers are offering 7%a.

Satawu's Solomon Mahlangu says: “This is the first day it’s starting and the momentum will build as the day goes. So, we expect the strike to be very strong as we’re trying by all means to intensify the strike.”

Unions will go back to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration to try resolve the dispute on Thursday.

AFFECTED BUS SERVICES

Gautrain in Gauteng

Putco in Gauteng

ReaVaya in Johannesburg

Areyeng in Tshwane

Great North Transport in Limpopo

Algoa Bus Company in Port Elizabeth

SMT in Pietermaritzburg

MyCiTi in Cape Town

Golden Arrow in Cape Town

GoGeorge in George

Bus services operating as normal