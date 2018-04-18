Brighton earn valuable point from distracted Spurs
1-1 is how it ended at the Amex Stadium. Brighton are now just one point behind the sought-after 37 points and may feel that safety is already guaranteed.
JOHANNESBURG - Brighton and Hove Albion welcomed Tottenham Hotspur on Monday evening with the hope of avoiding defeat and – in the process – taking a major step in securing a spot in the English Premier League for the 2018/19 season.
The Seagulls are chasing the coveted 37 point mark which is seen as the point’s tally which – more often than not – is sufficient to earn Premiership status for the following season.
In what was a quiet, but tense, first half Spurs created the majority of the chances in the half, Brighton were able to keep their net untouched.
Lewis Dunk received a caution 11 minutes into the match following a reckless challenge on Lucas Moura.
Both teams failed to break the deadlock in the first 45.
There was goal-mouth action three minutes after the second half started with Harry Kane – who is chasing the Golden Boot – blitzed the ball past a number of defenders and the goalkeeper to open the scoring.
Son Heung-Min with the assist for the England international.
Two minutes later, from the resulting restart, Serge Aurier brought down Jose Izquierdo in the box.
Kevin Friend pointed to the penalty spot to give the home side a chance of getting back in the game.
Pascal Groß made no mistake from the spot, slotting the penalty away to the bottom corner – beating Hugo Lloris who dived in the right direction.
Sixteen shots compared to Brighton’s eight was not enough to help Spurs find a winner – which would have put the London-club level on points with third-placed Liverpool.
1-1 is how it ended at the Amex stadium.
Brighton are now just one point behind the sought-after 37 points however given the points tally – of Southampton, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion they may feel that safety is already guaranteed.
Brighton travel to Burnley – who is behind Arsenal in seventh, and chasing European glory - in their next outing on 28 April 2018.
Meanwhile, the Lilywhites will be preparing for their FA Cup semi-final match against Manchester United – who lost to the Baggies at Old Trafford.
