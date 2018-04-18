Brad Weber slams Folau over inappropriate gay comments

The Chiefs halfback and one-test All Black has tweeted his disgust at the comments made by Israel Folau about gay people.

JOHANNESBURG – Brad Weber, the one cap All Black halfback, has broken his silence and went on Twitter to call Israel Folau to order over his comments about gay people.

Folau has caused an uproar on both sides of the Tasman over his comment on Instagram last month that God's plan for gay people was "Hell, unless they repent of their sins and turn to God".

While Super Rugby players and personnel generally have been reluctant to comment publicly, Weber said he was "kinda sick" of players staying quiet on issues.

Weber's Chiefs teammate Michael Allardice made homophobic comments about a member of the public as part of that fateful end of season celebration and not one player in New Zealand broke rank.

Kinda sick of us players staying quiet on some of this stuff. I can't stand that I have to play this game that I love with people, like Folau, who say what he's saying — Brad Weber (@brad_weber9) April 17, 2018