Brad Weber slams Folau over inappropriate gay comments
The Chiefs halfback and one-test All Black has tweeted his disgust at the comments made by Israel Folau about gay people.
JOHANNESBURG – Brad Weber, the one cap All Black halfback, has broken his silence and went on Twitter to call Israel Folau to order over his comments about gay people.
Folau has caused an uproar on both sides of the Tasman over his comment on Instagram last month that God's plan for gay people was "Hell, unless they repent of their sins and turn to God".
While Super Rugby players and personnel generally have been reluctant to comment publicly, Weber said he was "kinda sick" of players staying quiet on issues.
Weber's Chiefs teammate Michael Allardice made homophobic comments about a member of the public as part of that fateful end of season celebration and not one player in New Zealand broke rank.
Kinda sick of us players staying quiet on some of this stuff. I can't stand that I have to play this game that I love with people, like Folau, who say what he's saying— Brad Weber (@brad_weber9) April 17, 2018
My cousin and her partner, and my Aunty and her partner are some of the most kind, caring & loving people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. To think that I play against someone that says they'll go to Hell for being gay disgusts me. 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈— Brad Weber (@brad_weber9) April 17, 2018
