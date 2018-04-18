A culinary force to be reckoned with - Christelle Vougo is cooking up a storm of change in Abidjan.

When Christelle Vougo returned to the Ivory Coast – after more than 15 years in the United States, the culinary entrepreneur was determined to contribute, however small scale, to the progression of Côte d'Ivoire’s growing restaurant industry.

Set on establishing an upscale restaurant in Abidjan, Vougo was hit with the realities of starting an SME in an industry that was plagued by failure and, had no choice but to invest her own capital in Norima.

Starting out as a small little place, Norima went from a typical struggling start-up establishment to the most popular restaurant in Abidjan – and, before long Vougo used the restaurant’s profits to start her second and, then third restaurants.

Do with what you have and, eventually it will come! Chef Christelle Vougo, owner of Norima

Voted the best restaurant in the country - the success of her authentic restaurant has afforded Vougo the honour of cooking for the First Lady at the biggest gala in the country.

This article first appeared on 702 : Borderless cuisine with a touch Ivorian hospitality