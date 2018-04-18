Bitcoin heist suspect escapes from custody in Iceland

Reports suggest that Sindri Stefansson escaped the low-security prison through a window and fled to Sweden on a passenger plane.

JOHANNESBURG - A man suspected of masterminding the theft of 600 computers that were being used to mine virtual currencies has escaped from custody in Iceland.

The ticket had another man's name and he was identified through CCTV video.

The stolen computers, which are still missing, are worth about R20 million.

Stefansson was among 11 people arrested in February, suspected of involvement in the case, dubbed by media as the “Big Bitcoin Heist”.